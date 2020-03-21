By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Long Island country artist Carolyn Miller will be hosting a Livestream performance on Wednesday, March 25 at 8 p.m. EST. She noted that she has never done one of these before and that she cannot remember the last time she sat a the piano and performed a series of songs. "I am so excited to bring some songs and stories into your home and invite you into mine during this incredibly difficult and challenging time," she remarked. Miller added that the "Coronavirus cannot take away the music or our passion." She encouraged country fans and listeners to tune in on March 25 and hang out. She will also be partaking in a question and answer sessions during the Livestream, and she encouraged people to stay safe. This past December, Digital Journal reviewed her show at To learn more about her upcoming livestream performance on March 25, check out Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos sat down and chatted with Miller shared that she is going back to my roots this Wednesday night. "Before I found an incredible band, it was just me, myself, and I at the piano," she expressed.She noted that she has never done one of these before and that she cannot remember the last time she sat a the piano and performed a series of songs. "I am so excited to bring some songs and stories into your home and invite you into mine during this incredibly difficult and challenging time," she remarked.Miller added that the "Coronavirus cannot take away the music or our passion." She encouraged country fans and listeners to tune in on March 25 and hang out. She will also be partaking in a question and answer sessions during the Livestream, and she encouraged people to stay safe.This past December, Digital Journal reviewed her show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, where she served as the opener for the Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB).To learn more about her upcoming livestream performance on March 25, check out Carolyn Miller's Facebook page and Instagram page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos sat down and chatted with Carolyn Miller back in the summer of 2019. More about Carolyn Miller, Livestream, Country, Facebook, instagram Carolyn Miller Livestream Country Facebook instagram