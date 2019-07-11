Long Island country songstress Carolyn Miller has released her acoustic video for "What You Can't Have." Digital Journal has the exclusive premiere.
This performance was filmed live at The Hilson Studio in Nashville, Tennessee. "What You Can't have" was co-written by such songwriters as Forest Glen Whitehead ("Peter Pan"), Jesse Lee ("Peter Pan"), and Lance Carpenter ("Love Me Like You Mean It").
"I think it has a great message of confidence and self-empowerment while simultaneously being your fun summer jam," Miller said. "This song, in particular, says you can't have your cake and eat it too, if you didn't know what you had when you had it, then you don't deserve it now. I'm a big believer in knowing your self-worth," she acknowledged.
A native New Yorker, Miller has shared the stage with such artists as Chase Rice and Ashley McBryde, among others. She was a finalist on Nash FM's Nash Next.
On Saturday, August 17, 2019, Miller will be playing a hometown show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, New York.
"What You Can't Have" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about Carolyn Miller and her music, check out her official website and Facebook page.