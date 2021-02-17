Email
Carole King scores nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     41 mins ago in Music
Carole King has earned a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.
She is one of seven female artists on this year's ballot, along with Tina Turner, The Go-Go's, Dionne Warwick, Chaka Khan, Kate Bush, and Mary J. Blige.
King is already an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as a songwriter. She was inducted with her ex-husband Gerry Goffin. They were the recipients of the "Ahmet Ertegun Award," which honors songwriters, producers, DJs, record executives, journalists, and other industry professionals that have had a major influence on rock and roll.
She is credited for being a "trailblazing singer-songwriter for all women who rock," and rightfully so. Her seminal studio album Tapestry just celebrated 50 years of its release (February 10, 1971). After writing the soundtrack of the '60s, Carole King wove a tapestry of introspection as a Laurel Canyon singer-songwriter in the '70s.
To learn more about Carole King, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
