By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy award-winning guitarist Carlos Santana has inked a record deal with Concord Records. In addition, a vinyl edition of In Search of Mona Lisa is slated for release on February 22, 2019. A virtuoso guitarist, Santana has sold in excess of 100 million records worldwide, and he has played for three or four generations of fans all over the world. He is the recipient of 10 Grammy awards and three Latin Grammy awards. In 1998, he was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The veteran rock star will also be releasing a full-length album in the summer, which is produced by Rick Rubin. In the meantime, 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of Sanatana's seminal album, Supernatural, which won nine Grammy awards; moreover, this year, marks the 50th anniversary of his live performance at Woodstock. To learn more about Santana will be releasing his new EP, In Search of Mona Lisa, on January 25, 2019. It is available for pre-order on iTunes and on Amazon In addition, a vinyl edition of In Search of Mona Lisa is slated for release on February 22, 2019.A virtuoso guitarist, Santana has sold in excess of 100 million records worldwide, and he has played for three or four generations of fans all over the world. He is the recipient of 10 Grammy awards and three Latin Grammy awards. In 1998, he was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.The veteran rock star will also be releasing a full-length album in the summer, which is produced by Rick Rubin. In the meantime, Santana is headlining a multi-year residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.2019 marks the 20th anniversary of Sanatana's seminal album, Supernatural, which won nine Grammy awards; moreover, this year, marks the 50th anniversary of his live performance at Woodstock.To learn more about Carlos Santana and his music, check out his official website More about Carlos santana, Supernatural, concord records, Grammy, Rock and Roll Carlos santana Supernatural concord records Grammy Rock and Roll