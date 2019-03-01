Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCarlos Santana's son, Salvador Santana, talks about 'Panic Mode' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Salvador Santana is the son of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana. He chatted about "Panic Mode," his collaboration with DJ and producer Felix.
"I linked up with Felix at my home studio this past summer," he said. "He played me a few instrumental ideas he had been working on and this one track, in particular, jumped out. It had that dance vibe and the 'head nod' factor. We started to talk about lyrical ideas and subject matter based on the vibes and sounds in the instrumental."
He continued, "We both came up with this idea about the duality of this end of the world/apocalyptic-like vibe and simultaneously people are out in the streets partying like its literally their last day on earth. Once the lyrics were done we recorded my vocals and vocoders. Felix did some minor tweaks and then the track was complete."
On his plans for the future, Santana said, "I have many plans for the future. To continue working on my music. Producing writing and composing my own music, for other artists, and scoring for film and television. Also, to continue my social justice and philanthropic work. My goal is to continue to uplift, touch lives, and impact the world."
When asked about his first impressions meeting DJ Felix, he said, "My first impressions about working on 'Panic Mode' with Felix were dope. I had a blast and always enjoy collaborating with dope artists like Felix because we get to creatively challenge and push ourselves as artists to be better than we were the day before."
On his musical inspirations, he said, "There are so many things that inspire me and my music. It can be something visual like a sunrise. Or a melody I’ll hear in my dreams. It can even be inspired by social issues that are happening right now and even ones not reported by mainstream media. Whatever the case may be, I know that whenever creative inspiration strikes I gotta be ready for it. If it’s raining ideas I gotta make sure I’ve got my bucket to capture as many ideas as I can and also make sure that there isn't a hole in the bucket. "
Digital transformation of the music business
On the impact of technology on the music business, Santana said, "I believe technology in many ways has not only changed but also evolved along with and because of the music industry. The challenge for many artists and people in the industry has been how to keep up with the pace of the evolution."
Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, Santana said, "There are so many ways now to creatively include and use technology in music. As a keyboardist, my instrument is already technological. Also, the devices, programs, and software I use to write record and edit my music, and now the way we listen and share our music."
Santana listed Herbie Hancock as their dream collaboration choice. "That would be a dream come true," they said.
For their fans and listeners, Santana concluded about "Panic Mode," "Fans and party people, go check out, download, and listen to 'Panic Mode' that is available now on all streaming platforms. I hope everyone enjoys listening to 'Panic Mode' as much as Felix and I had fun creating it. Thank you to everyone who already vibed out to it. Also, thank you again and shout out to Felix on the collaboration. Much love and peace."
To learn more about Salvador Santana and his music, check out his official website.
More about Carlos santana, Salvador Santana, panic mode, Felix
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: New Kids on the Block celebrate boy bands with 'Boys in the Band' Special
Six jihadists among 8 killed by blast in Syria's Idlib
Netanyahu defiant after decision to indict him ahead of polls
Pakistan returns Indian pilot as violence rages in Kashmir
Thousands protest president fifth term bid in Algeria capital
Ryan Carnes talks 'General Hospital,' acting, fans and success Special
Experts weigh in on Dow Jones proprietary info data leak Special
Kashmir braces for worst as shelling, gunbattles escalate
Review: Jonas Brothers back with stunning new single 'Sucker' Special
Spiking tool improves artificial intelligence devices