His Brooklyn concert will be followed by a show in Madrid, Spain, on June 21, as part of the "Summer Story Festival," and the Exit Festival in Serbia on July 4.
On July 6, Cox will be playing the Kappa Festival in Italy, and he will be performing at the Off Sonar Closing in Barcelona, Spain, on July 21. He will be rounding out the month of July with a show at Resistance in Ibiza, Spain, on July 30.
Throughout his illustrious career in the electronic dance music industry, which has spanned well over three decades, Cox
has been a true musical ambassador, as well as a veteran of acid house, and a champion of techno music. He is also known for being a record label owner and the "King of Ibiza."
In 1996 and 1997, Cox ranked as the "No. 1 DJ in the World" in the coveted DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll
. He remained in the top five until the year 2001. In 2018, he ranked No. 53 in the Top 100 DJs poll, which showcases his longevity and perennial relevance in the electronic music scene.
