Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCarl Cox to perform 'Pure NY' show in Avant Gardner this June

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Brooklyn - On June 15, 2019, electronic dance music (EDM) superstar Carl Cox will be performing at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, New York.
For more information on Cox's "Pure NY" show at Avant Gardner, check out the venue's official homepage.
His Brooklyn concert will be followed by a show in Madrid, Spain, on June 21, as part of the "Summer Story Festival," and the Exit Festival in Serbia on July 4.
On July 6, Cox will be playing the Kappa Festival in Italy, and he will be performing at the Off Sonar Closing in Barcelona, Spain, on July 21. He will be rounding out the month of July with a show at Resistance in Ibiza, Spain, on July 30.
Throughout his illustrious career in the electronic dance music industry, which has spanned well over three decades, Cox has been a true musical ambassador, as well as a veteran of acid house, and a champion of techno music. He is also known for being a record label owner and the "King of Ibiza."
In 1996 and 1997, Cox ranked as the "No. 1 DJ in the World" in the coveted DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll. He remained in the top five until the year 2001. In 2018, he ranked No. 53 in the Top 100 DJs poll, which showcases his longevity and perennial relevance in the electronic music scene.
To learn more about Carl Cox's 2019 tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Carl Cox, pure NY, Avant Gardner, June, Electronic
 
Latest News
Top News
Egyptologist in Canada presents theory of two queen rule before Tutankhamun
Review: Rob Thomas wows at iHeartRadio album release party in New York Special
Parents vote on dropping Michael Jackson's name from his old school hall
Colorado to fine drivers of gas cars who park in EV bays
Italy's 'zombie' government lurches towards EU vote
Magnets aid AI achieve efficiency of the human brain
Ginger Diana? Betting hots up on Britain's royal baby
Vanessa A. Williams back on 'Days of Our Lives' as Valerie Grant
Apple recalls adapter plugs over safety risks
Ford under criminal investigation over internal emissions testing