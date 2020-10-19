Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The band Cannons chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Fire for You," their future plans, and songwriting inspirations. On "Fire for You," they said, "The music for the song came about very organically while the lyrics were channeled through a difficult relationship that Michelle was enduring at the time." Regarding their plans for the future, they said, "As of now, we are currently working on new material, prepping for a few virtual live shows, and hopefully if everything goes well, fingers crossed, we can start playing live shows again." On their music and songwriting inspirations, they said, "It's a mix of different things at different times. It could be a current band or artist that we’re into or something from the past. Usually, it’s music-related but sometimes it’s books, films, and/or just where we’re at in life; whether it’s relationship related or what is going on in the world, or even things from our past. For young and aspiring musicians and bands, Cannons said, "Our advice would be to not lose sight of your dream, play what you like, and like what you play." Cannons defined the word success as follows: "Success to us is when someone from across the globe listens to our music, reaches out to us and tells us what an impact our music has made on their life, especially if it has helped them through a dark time and overcome obstacles." They concluded about "Fire For You," "It is a song about getting your heart ripped out and finding a sense of closure. We hope that people are able to relate to the lyrical content and not feel alone during such difficult times. It is off our album Shadows." To learn more about Cannons, check out their "Quarantine has been strange, difficult at times, but we don’t have much to complain about," they said. "We feel like we have a lot to be grateful for and that we’ve been able to keep writing and pushing forward."On "Fire for You," they said, "The music for the song came about very organically while the lyrics were channeled through a difficult relationship that Michelle was enduring at the time."Regarding their plans for the future, they said, "As of now, we are currently working on new material, prepping for a few virtual live shows, and hopefully if everything goes well, fingers crossed, we can start playing live shows again."On their music and songwriting inspirations, they said, "It's a mix of different things at different times. It could be a current band or artist that we’re into or something from the past. Usually, it’s music-related but sometimes it’s books, films, and/or just where we’re at in life; whether it’s relationship related or what is going on in the world, or even things from our past.For young and aspiring musicians and bands, Cannons said, "Our advice would be to not lose sight of your dream, play what you like, and like what you play."Cannons defined the word success as follows: "Success to us is when someone from across the globe listens to our music, reaches out to us and tells us what an impact our music has made on their life, especially if it has helped them through a dark time and overcome obstacles."They concluded about "Fire For You," "It is a song about getting your heart ripped out and finding a sense of closure. We hope that people are able to relate to the lyrical content and not feel alone during such difficult times. It is off our album Shadows."To learn more about Cannons, check out their Facebook page and the official website More about cannons, fire for you, Band, Success cannons fire for you Band Success