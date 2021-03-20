Country star Canaan Smith will be releasing his highly-anticipated album "High Country Sound" on April 2 via Round Here Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He remarked that this entire album felt like a chance to make something that he really wanted, which was very liberating and nerve-wracking because he was the one responsible for the project.
Smith really wanted to focus on having fun with the record, and he did not feel pressure from anyone to do anything in particular. "It all came from a place of my own personal love for these songs," he explained, prior to adding that having creative freedom made it that much more special, and he couldn't be happier with the outcome.
This musical effort marks Smith's debut as a sole producer on eight of the songs, and he co-produced the reminding four tracks with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of the hit country duo Florida Georgia Line; moreover, as a songwriter, he co-wrote every song on this album.
The album High Country Sound is available for pre-order on Apple Music and other digital service providers by clicking here.
To learn more about country artist Canaan Smith and his upcoming new album, check out his official website and his Facebook page.