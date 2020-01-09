By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Canaan Smith will be embarking on his "Pour Decisions" headlining tour in 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop. He acknowledged that 2020 is going to be a "big year" for him, and he could not think of a better way to kick it off than hitting the road and performing in a few of his favorite cities. "A new year means new music, and the 'Pour Decisions' Tour is just a taste of what is coming up. I can't wait for people to hear what I have been working on," Smith remarked. "Pour Decisions" was co-penned by Smith, Corey Crowder, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line and Ernest K. Smith. It tells the unapologetic story of a failing romance and the "pour decisions" that followed. For more information on The tour is named after his latest carefree song, and it will kick off on February 21 at The Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown, Ohio. Smith will be joined by such special musical guests as REDFERRIN, Noah Schnacky, and Kylie Morgan.He acknowledged that 2020 is going to be a "big year" for him, and he could not think of a better way to kick it off than hitting the road and performing in a few of his favorite cities."A new year means new music, and the 'Pour Decisions' Tour is just a taste of what is coming up. I can't wait for people to hear what I have been working on," Smith remarked."Pour Decisions" was co-penned by Smith, Corey Crowder, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line and Ernest K. Smith. It tells the unapologetic story of a failing romance and the "pour decisions" that followed. Smith is also in the studio working on new music that will be released in the near future. He is the first artist that is signed to Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley's Round Here Records.For more information on Canaan Smith and his tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Canaan Smith, Pour Decisions, Country, Tour Canaan Smith Pour Decisions Country Tour Latest News Top News