On being a part of Florida Georgia Line's 'Can't Say I Ain't Country" Tour, he said, "It has been so sick. We've been writing new music together, so they've had me on the whole tour." During this tour, Smith gets up on stage and sings "Get Your Shine On" as a duet with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line. "That's a good song," he admitted. Smith revealed that he will be releasing three new songs, one of which will come out on August 16. "That song is called 'Beer Drinkin' Weather.' I wrote it with Brian and Tyler from Florida Georgia Line and Corey Crowder when we were out in Las Vegas doing the residency," he announced. "I am excited because we will start releasing all this new music in a few weeks." On being a country artist in this digital age, Smith said, "It feels cool since we can take nontraditional routes to get the music heard. I like how accessible music is these days. We do need to protect the copyrights though, and make sure that the songwriters are getting paid for their work." Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), Smith said, "We need to have that in place. I'm not a politician, but it's definitely important to me and all us songwriters making a living doing this. We need the government's help in this. We are making strides in the right direction." For his fans, Smith concluded about his new music, "I am excited for them to play the new music at the tailgates. Each of the new songs has its own place in its own playlists."