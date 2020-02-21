Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Cam ("Burning House") chatted with Digital Journal about her latest single "Till There's Nothing Left," and shared that there is new music in the works. "I am excited that people are responding so well to the first song," she said. "The whole point of songwriting is to help figure out myself and keep excavating truths." Cam is excited to release more new music in 2020. "I am so excited. I have been waiting to put this album out since 2015," she said. "I will be performing a bunch of shows and festivals. It will be a new era of music." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "Honestly, it is different from when I released my last album. It is amazing since you have so many more ways to get your music to fans, which is really cool. Everyone has their own favorite way to listen to music. It's cool since across all of these platforms you are watching people from all over the world listening to your music." The Grammy-nominated songstress noted that it has been the "tough" moments in her career that defined her and shaped her into who she is today. "Over the last couple of years, I had to make some tough decisions. I make sure I have good people doing good business practices around me," she admitted. In February of 2018, Cam paid tribute to the late but great In her personal life, Cam is married to Adam Weaver, and she is a mother to a nine-week-old baby girl, Lucy Marvel Weaver. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Rebirth." "Having a new kid and being a mother, your identity shifts. Also, putting out new music," she said. She listed "Till There's Nothing Left" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about country sensation On her new single, Cam said, "It has been fun to finally have it all out. It has been a long time coming. We wrote it a few years ago actually. I wrote it with Tyler Johnson, Hillary Lindsey, and Jeff Bhasker. Hillary and Tyler came up with this sexy beat and we thought it was so good and steamy. We ended up writing this declaration of love. I wanted to give myself emotionally and physically to the song.""I am excited that people are responding so well to the first song," she said. "The whole point of songwriting is to help figure out myself and keep excavating truths."Cam is excited to release more new music in 2020. "I am so excited. I have been waiting to put this album out since 2015," she said. "I will be performing a bunch of shows and festivals. It will be a new era of music."On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "Honestly, it is different from when I released my last album. It is amazing since you have so many more ways to get your music to fans, which is really cool. Everyone has their own favorite way to listen to music. It's cool since across all of these platforms you are watching people from all over the world listening to your music."The Grammy-nominated songstress noted that it has been the "tough" moments in her career that defined her and shaped her into who she is today. "Over the last couple of years, I had to make some tough decisions. I make sure I have good people doing good business practices around me," she admitted.In February of 2018, Cam paid tribute to the late but great Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries by singing "Zombie." "I remember being in fifth grade and we would play The Cranberries on the jukebox. I loved Dolores' voice and what she said. As I get older, I realized that it was amazing on so many levels," she said.In her personal life, Cam is married to Adam Weaver, and she is a mother to a nine-week-old baby girl, Lucy Marvel Weaver.On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Rebirth." "Having a new kid and being a mother, your identity shifts. Also, putting out new music," she said.She listed St. Vincent as her dream collaboration choice in music. Cam defined the word success as being "present and grateful.""Till There's Nothing Left" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about country sensation Cam and her music, check out her official website and check out her Facebook page More about Cam, till there's nothing left, Country, Single, The Cranberries Cam till there s nothing... Country Single The Cranberries dolores hope dies