Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country artist Cale Dodds has released his breakthrough radio single, the refreshing "Take You Back." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Take You Back" will be impacting the country radio airwaves on March 26. Dodds is on a radio tour, where he is introducing his music to listeners and country fans in such areas as Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Austin, Houston and Denver, among other places. Rolling Stone has listed him as one of their "Country Artists You Need to Know," and rightfully so. This journalist would concur with that title. Dodds is a native of Columbia, Georgia, and his greatest musical influences include the late Tom Petty and Garth Brooks. He has accumulated over 15 million streams on Spotify. Anybody who has ever been in a failing romance can relate to this song, especially the male country music fans and listeners. It has heartwarming, nostalgic and relevant lyrics. Dodds maintains great control over his rich, smooth vocals, and it has neat reverb on the chorus. Dodds co-wrote his debut single with songwriters Corey Crowder and Zach Abend, both of which also produced the song. The Verdict Overall, Cale Dodds rocks with his debut single "Take You Back." He deserves to become the next big male star in the country genre. Dodds sings with a great deal of charm and charisma. "Take You Back" garners an A rating. "Take You Back" is available on iTunes To learn more about country singer Cale Dodds, visit his official website