Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Rising country artist Cale Dodds chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Take You Back," which impacts the radio airwaves today. Dodds continued, "I love that my first single is a very real feeling, and an honest conversation. I've been writing songs by myself since I was 12 years old, but when I moved to Nashville, I learned what co-writing was, and started writing with other people." Each day, Dodds is motivated simply by being able to do what he loves for a living. "The worst day for me in the music business still beats the best day sitting behind the desk," he said. "That's one thing that drew me to songwriting in this first place. There is no monotony, and it's always different. Music is always a motivation for me, so I want to recreate that feeling for other people." Dodds described Warner Music Nashville as the record label that he always wanted to be on. "Even when I first moved to town, before I knew anybody, there was something about this label. It always felt right to me," he said. "It has a family atmosphere. To me, it's the best label in town." He listed Carly Pearce and Maggie Rose as his dream female duet choices in country music. "There is a lot of great female talent out there. I am excited about the female artists that are out right now. I would love to work with Carly Pearce. She is fantastic. Maggie also has one of my favorite voices," he said. The Georgia native had nothing but the kindest remarks about performing for Dodds shared that he would love to someday perform at NASH FM 94.7's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 for his New York country fans, and he praised program director John Foxx. ""I would love to. I am in," he exclaimed. "John Foxx was one of my first-ever radio stops. He is great. I love that radio station." For his fans, Dodds concluded, "Thank you for streaming the song. We've reached a lot of streams, and thanks to everybody who has downloaded it. The support for the song has been amazing. I've been on radio tour for three months now, and it has been great. I love hearing everyone's stories. The comments and the feedback are important since that is the reason why I am doing this. I want to thank everybody for making the song theirs, as much as it was a part of mine, when I wrote it." To learn more about country singer Cale Dodds and "Take You Back," check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Cale Dodds' new single " "I've had the melody of 'Take You Back' forever," Dodds admitted. "I kept waking up with that melody and for the longest time I was trying to figure out what I was going to say with it. After a while I had this idea, and I went home to Georgia for the holiday break, and ran into somebody that I shared a past with and we had a conversation. It was one of those things that just hit me as I was driving away. That song and the melody met in that moment, and I couldn't stop the creativity. It was a really cool moment, and as a songwriter, you love the pay-off of other people telling you that they feel the same about the song. This song is special to me."Dodds continued, "I love that my first single is a very real feeling, and an honest conversation. I've been writing songs by myself since I was 12 years old, but when I moved to Nashville, I learned what co-writing was, and started writing with other people."Each day, Dodds is motivated simply by being able to do what he loves for a living. "The worst day for me in the music business still beats the best day sitting behind the desk," he said. "That's one thing that drew me to songwriting in this first place. There is no monotony, and it's always different. Music is always a motivation for me, so I want to recreate that feeling for other people."Dodds described Warner Music Nashville as the record label that he always wanted to be on. "Even when I first moved to town, before I knew anybody, there was something about this label. It always felt right to me," he said. "It has a family atmosphere. To me, it's the best label in town."He listed Carly Pearce and Maggie Rose as his dream female duet choices in country music. "There is a lot of great female talent out there. I am excited about the female artists that are out right now. I would love to work with Carly Pearce. She is fantastic. Maggie also has one of my favorite voices," he said.The Georgia native had nothing but the kindest remarks about performing for NYCountry Swag at Refinery Rooftop in New York City. "That was so much fun. We were at a rooftop bar in New York, in January, while it was snowing," he said. "That was a fun event, and it was a beautiful view. Stephanie Wagner is a sweet girl."Dodds shared that he would love to someday perform at NASH FM 94.7's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 for his New York country fans, and he praised program director John Foxx. ""I would love to. I am in," he exclaimed. "John Foxx was one of my first-ever radio stops. He is great. I love that radio station."For his fans, Dodds concluded, "Thank you for streaming the song. We've reached a lot of streams, and thanks to everybody who has downloaded it. The support for the song has been amazing. I've been on radio tour for three months now, and it has been great. I love hearing everyone's stories. The comments and the feedback are important since that is the reason why I am doing this. I want to thank everybody for making the song theirs, as much as it was a part of mine, when I wrote it."To learn more about country singer Cale Dodds and "Take You Back," check out his official homepage : Digital Journal reviewed Cale Dodds' new single " Take You Back ." More about Cale Dodds, Country, Single, take you back Cale Dodds Country Single take you back Latest News Top News