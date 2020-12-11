Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Kiwi songstress Caii-Michelle chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about Blue Aeris and being a part of the "Joy" album, where she sings "I Love This Time of Year." "There is a Christmas song for everyone on this album. Blue Aeris is an awesome team that is made up of awesome people. They are beautiful people," she added. The album launch party that they did for Joy this past Tuesday was described as "amazing." She had great words about working with acclaimed producers, Kelly Moneymaker and Kehan Miller. "Kelly and Kehan worked really hard on Joy. I love working with real professional people who are so creative and good at what they do. Nick Granville is one of our talented guitar players in New Zealand who performed beautifully on the album," she added. Five percent of the proceeds from the sale of Joy will go towards the nonprofit organization, The veteran songstress expressed that she feels honored, proud, and excited to have been given the opportunity to co-write her first Christmas song "I Love This Time of Year" with Kelly Moneymaker and Kehan Miller. It's a wonderful Christmas song about all of her childhood memories with her family. "Christmas is my favorite time of the year," she admitted. "Growing up, it was a big deal for us. I really loved the words of this song, I wrote it about what I love about Christmas. I invited Kelly and Kehan to put their magic to it, and I just loved their flavor. I am so excited and I feel so blessed." "I wanted this to be a song that could be inspirational and a song that could help people to find faith and feel joy and love. I really hope that people feel those things," she added. "For me, I am an instrument, and I want the music to channel through me to the world, to everyone. That's my purpose of singing." She shared that she comes from a family of 16 children, 11 sisters, and four brothers. She was brought up in the country we always had music in our home. She is of Maori Tribal descent and very proud of her heritage in New Zealand. Caii-Michelle has worked with the legendary Benjamin Wright and they are planning on working together in the near future. She loves Wright and his family. "I definitely want to do more things with him in the future, we are planning a couple of things and I would like to do more things with Blue Aeris as well," she said. She was vocally tutored in Los Angeles by Ms. Vivian Green, mother to Susaye Green of Motown. Miss Green was the vocal tutor to all the African-American superstars in the '70s. Vocally she changed her life, and as a mentor and person, she loved her dearly. Caii-Michelle went on to define success as "knowing that the gift of my voice and the love inside of me has made people happy." "It's about loving the job that you do," she explained. For her fans and listeners, she concluded about Joy, "First and foremost, please subscribe when you watch my video. We want everyone to subscribe to the Blue Aeris channel. The Joy album is a gift of love and faith to the world. It really is, especially during this time of year." Joy is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Kiwi songstress Caii-Michelle, check out her On being a part of the Joy album, she said, "It was an absolute pleasure. It was very exciting and I was very excited about Blue Aeris. I am thrilled to share some happiness and joy with the world, which is much needed.""There is a Christmas song for everyone on this album. Blue Aeris is an awesome team that is made up of awesome people. Vocally she changed her life, and as a mentor and person, she loved her dearly.Caii-Michelle went on to define success as "knowing that the gift of my voice and the love inside of me has made people happy." "It's about loving the job that you do," she explained.For her fans and listeners, she concluded about Joy, "First and foremost, please subscribe when you watch my video. We want everyone to subscribe to the Blue Aeris channel. The Joy album is a gift of love and faith to the world. It really is, especially during this time of year."Joy is available on digital service providers by clicking here . The album earned a glowing review from Digital Journal , where it was described as "remarkable."To learn more about Kiwi songstress Caii-Michelle, check out her Facebook page