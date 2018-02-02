Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music Grammy-nominated rapper Busta Rhymes chatted with Digital Journal about the Doritos Blaze and MTN DEW ICE Super Bowl LII Commercial. "That was incredible!" Rhymes exclaimed, about his experience filming the commercial. "That shit was a party, and we were having a blast. The energy was incredible and there was free spirit. We were championing and supporting each other, and it was probably one of the smoothest productions. One can see how amazing the energy was through the finished product of the commercial. It was phenomenal!" This marked the first time ever, where one company advertised two of its trademarks back-to-back in a nationally televised Super Bowl commercial. The latest product innovations of PepsiCo, MTN DEW ICE and Doritos Blaze, are making advertising history, as they come together for a one minute advertisement during Super Bowl LII, which will take place on February 4. "There ain't no commercial out there that can even attempt to compete with the way this incredible commercial came out," he underscored. Rhymes shared that he is looking forward to Super Bowl LII. "I am celebrating a lot of different things," he said. "Primarily, I will be celebrating the success of this incredible commercial, because it's the result of having fun. This is one of the best Super Bowl commercials ever. Also, I will be celebrating the Super Bowl on game-day on Friday." For Rhymes, he shared that one of his biggest motivations each day is "waking up." "God blessed me with another day to try to be a better person with the people that I love," he explained. "God first, is my greatest inspiration. Being able to wake up and see my beautiful family: my kids and my queen and I'm just happy to see them everyday be proud of me, and me being proud of them. They are the most incredible support system!" Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, Rhymes said, "Technology has changed the music industry significantly on so many levels. It has changed it in a great way. Since technology evolved, you get that many albums selling five, six or seven millions copies like they used to, at one point in time. Album sales are maxing out at three million tops. In that aspect, it might be negative, but the beautiful thing about technology to me, is that it gives the artists an opportunity. They can share their own content, and become their own bosses and their own entrepreneurs. They can have their own creative and artistic freedom." Rhymes revealed that the "key to longevity" in the music industry is "genuinely loving what you do." "I love music so much! My first love and my passion is making music. I am such a fan of the music and I will always be a part of it, even if I am a spectator at another person's concert (that I am a fan of), or sitting in the studio. I'm genuinely loving it, but it comes with busting your ass, a lot of sacrifice, and never giving up," he said. The world renowned rapper defined the word success as "Securing the win." "Success is always following your heart, your way of thinking, and following your instinct," he concluded. Busta Rhymes' new single "Get It," featuring Kelly Rowland and Missy Elliott is available on To learn more about global music star Busta Rhymes, follow him on In this new Doritos Blaze and MTN DEW ICE Super Bowl commercial, Busta Rhymes stars along with Missy Elliott and actors Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman. 