Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Josh Todd, the lead singer of the rock group Buckcherry, chatted with Digital Journal about their new album "Warpaint," as well as their 20th year anniversary as a band. Todd also spoke how technology has changed the music business. Todd listed "Radio Song," "Back Down" and "Closer" as his personal favorite tracks on the project. "It is such a great record. We worked really hard on it," he admitted. He revealed that his songwriting is inspired by everything. "I take from my life and the lives around me. Songwriting is storytelling at the end of the day," he said. "I get a lot of inspiration from books." On March 29, Buckcherry will be performing at Irving Plaza in New York City. "We pride ourselves on our live show. We've built our reputation on it. We have a lot of fun. We want to host a party. The live experience is the best part of this business and we really cherish that. We love to see how our fans react to our shows. That's the icing on the cake," he said. On the impact of technology on the music business, Todd said, "I don't know what's next. The next thing that will probably happen is that the album will go away. It takes a long to labor over the songwriting process and to get a record over the finish line to not get a whole lot of life out of it. Bands will probably go back to releasing singles as they did in the '50s." His plans for 2019 are touring to promote the new CD. "We have a heavy schedule and I am really excited," he said. "We are going to work really hard to get to the depth of this record. It is going to take time." When asked about his thoughts on the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, Todd said, "We've seen a little change on that end, but it's not significant. Hopefully, more will be revealed, and we will get more money." For aspiring bands and young musicians, Todd encouraged them to "be passionate" about what they do. "Don't give up," he said. "I am so proud of this milestone and I am so grateful."Warpaint is available on iTunes To learn more about Buckcherry and their new music, visit their official website : Digital Journal reviewed the new Buckcherry album Warpaint