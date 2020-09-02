Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Music On September 1, global K-pop superstars BTS held an online press conference, where Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos was able to participate. The K-pop group opened up about debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Band member Jimin opened up about why he cried so much once he found out the news of the song "Dynamite" going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. "I heard this news after 4 a.m. I was crying until 7 a.m. and then I fell asleep exhausted from crying," he said. "First, I was really shocked, we were thrilled, we were really excited." "This felt like an acknowledgement or reward for all the things that we have been doing this whole time," Jimin exclaimed. "I think it really made us happy, it really gave us energy." RM from the band noted that the song "Dynamite" doesn't have an overarching macro-level message, that way, it's simpler message is able to get across better. When asked what the band would say to themselves seven years ago, J-Hope responded, "Seven years feels like a long time. We worked really hard to get our name out. Our goal was to stay alive until the end. We have reached milestones and accomplishments far beyond what we have ever imagined or expected. It's an honor and we are always very thankful." "It feels like the world has acknowledged our sincerity and our authenticity, and that makes me very happy and proud," J-Hope said. They expressed their love and gratitude to their ARMY fans. "It's because of ARMY that we exist," Jin said. "We are always thankful and we always want to show the best side of us to ARMY," Jin added. To learn more about BTS, check out their The press conference was done in compliance of COVID-19 guidelines, and it took place remotely. It celebrated their hit single "Dynamite" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. This is a remarkable feature since this makes them the first Koren pop act to catapult to the top.Band member Jimin opened up about why he cried so much once he found out the news of the song "Dynamite" going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. "I heard this news after 4 a.m. I was crying until 7 a.m. and then I fell asleep exhausted from crying," he said. "First, I was really shocked, we were thrilled, we were really excited.""This felt like an acknowledgement or reward for all the things that we have been doing this whole time," Jimin exclaimed. "I think it really made us happy, it really gave us energy."RM from the band noted that the song "Dynamite" doesn't have an overarching macro-level message, that way, it's simpler message is able to get across better.When asked what the band would say to themselves seven years ago, J-Hope responded, "Seven years feels like a long time. We worked really hard to get our name out. Our goal was to stay alive until the end. We have reached milestones and accomplishments far beyond what we have ever imagined or expected. It's an honor and we are always very thankful.""It feels like the world has acknowledged our sincerity and our authenticity, and that makes me very happy and proud," J-Hope said.They expressed their love and gratitude to their ARMY fans. "It's because of ARMY that we exist," Jin said. "We are always thankful and we always want to show the best side of us to ARMY," Jin added.To learn more about BTS, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about BTS, Dynamite, Korean, kpop BTS Dynamite Korean kpop