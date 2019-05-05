By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On May 4, Global music K-pop phenomenon BTS launched their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" arena tour. Their first two concerts were sold-out at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles. The last pop group that achieved this milestone were The Beatles in 1995, as well as The Monkees in 1967. Their show included their choreography, and they celebrated their dedicated "Army" at every chance they got; moreover, the band displayed Dior stagewear that was designed by Kim Jones, as part of his inaugural collaboration with a pop group. As Digital Journal reported, The group just opened a pop-up store in Los Angeles, which was inspired by the theme of Speak Yourself. This pop-up store in California is open until May 6. Later this summer, the K-pop band will have pop-up stores in Chicago, New York City, London, and Paris. On May 1, BTS was the recipients of two Billboard Music Awards, where they won such categories as "Top Group" and "Top Social Artist." To learn more about the internationally-recognized pop group BTS played for an audience of 60,000 fans, and they performed a set that exceeded two hours. It included a performance of the tune "Dionysus," which is from their latest EP Map of The Soul: Persona. This EP catapulted to the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. This marked their third consecutive chart-topping debut in one year.The last pop group that achieved this milestone were The Beatles in 1995, as well as The Monkees in 1967. Their show included their choreography, and they celebrated their dedicated "Army" at every chance they got; moreover, the band displayed Dior stagewear that was designed by Kim Jones, as part of his inaugural collaboration with a pop group.As Digital Journal reported, BTS was the first Korean pop act to top the U.K. charts.The group just opened a pop-up store in Los Angeles, which was inspired by the theme of Speak Yourself. This pop-up store in California is open until May 6. Later this summer, the K-pop band will have pop-up stores in Chicago, New York City, London, and Paris.On May 1, BTS was the recipients of two Billboard Music Awards, where they won such categories as "Top Group" and "Top Social Artist."To learn more about the internationally-recognized pop group BTS , check out their official website More about BTS, Tour, Stadium, kpop BTS Tour Stadium kpop