Bluegrass musician Brooke Aldridge has earned two nominations for this year's International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards.
The IBMA award ceremony will be held on September 27, 2018, at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Aldridge has been nominated for the coveted "Female Vocalist Of The Year" IBMA award, which is the category that she won last year for the first time. She is nominated alongside Dale Ann Bradley, Becky Buller, Molly Tuttle and Rhonda Vincent.
In addition, Darin and Brooke Aldridge have been nominated for the 2018 IBMA award for "Gospel Recorded Performance Of The Year" for "I'm Going Under."
To learn more about bluegrass duo Darin and Brooke Aldridge and their music, check out their official website, and their Facebook page.
