By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Music Nashville - PLA Media, one of Nashville's top PR firms, has promoted Brittney Wilkerson to senior publicist and marketing executive. President and founder of PLA Media, Pam Lewis, remarked, "I am delighted to start off 2018 with the announcement of the promotion of Brittney Wilkerson." Wilkerson is a native of Alabama, where she graduated from Troy University's College of Communication and Fine Arts. She earned her Bachelor's degree with a concentration in marketing and music industry. While at Troy University, Wilkerson was the head of the marketing team for Ilium Records, LLC, where she helped execute regional tours in the south. She has worked and led marketing campaigns for many concerts, as well as album release parties, among other special events that were hosted by the National Band Association Hall of Fame of Distinguished Band Conductors and the John M. Long School of Music. At PLA Media, where she joined in 2013, Wilkerson has spearheaded various campaigns for Grammy-nominated projects; moreover, she aided in the expansion of their country music roster, where she specializes in alternative rock and Americana artists and clients. For more information on the Nashville PR firm PLA Media, check out its official website. Wilkerson previously served as publicist and marketing account representative, and she has been invested to the role of senior publicist/marketing executive. PLA Media also promoted senior publicist Mark Logsdon to Executive Director.