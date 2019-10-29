Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran R&B star Brian McKnight chatted with Digital Journal about "Neva Get Enuf of U," as well as his upcoming show at Wynn Las Vegas. McKnight will be playing at the Wynn Las Vegas for a one-night engagement at the Encore Theatre in February of 2020. "It will be a night of music that chronicles my almost 30 years of writing, producing, playing and performing where I play virtually every hit I've ever made along with some of my newer material taking the audience through a range of emotions," he said. Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "Just more of the same as long as my fans want to see me." Digital age of music On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's bittersweet because more music is being shared than ever before but the ways we as artists, writers and musicians are actually compensated have diminished considerably." When asked about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age, he said, "Hopefully it changes things for the better." For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Do what you love and love what you do." McKnight listed Ariana Grande and H.E.R. as his dream female duet partners in the music business. Regarding the moments in his career that helped define him, he responded, "There are so many but I would say that life moments define you more than professional moments and it’s those moments that ultimately affect your career because it’s the substance of your life that contributes to your creativity, good and bad. For his fans, he concluded about his upcoming engagement at Wynn Las Vegas, "Come out and enjoy a night of musical nostalgia from the greatest decade of music ever, the '90s, with that special someone in your life and walk down memory lane with me." "Neva Get Enuf Of U" is available on His new single is "Neva Get Enuf Of U." On his new studio album, McKnight said, "My new project is called Exodus and it’s the answer to my previous project Genesis. It's basically the here and now of my current life with my wife and how wonderful that life is."McKnight will be playing at the Wynn Las Vegas for a one-night engagement at the Encore Theatre in February of 2020. "It will be a night of music that chronicles my almost 30 years of writing, producing, playing and performing where I play virtually every hit I've ever made along with some of my newer material taking the audience through a range of emotions," he said.Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "Just more of the same as long as my fans want to see me."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's bittersweet because more music is being shared than ever before but the ways we as artists, writers and musicians are actually compensated have diminished considerably."When asked about the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age, he said, "Hopefully it changes things for the better."For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Do what you love and love what you do."McKnight listed Ariana Grande and H.E.R. as his dream female duet partners in the music business.Regarding the moments in his career that helped define him, he responded, "There are so many but I would say that life moments define you more than professional moments and it’s those moments that ultimately affect your career because it’s the substance of your life that contributes to your creativity, good and bad.For his fans, he concluded about his upcoming engagement at Wynn Las Vegas, "Come out and enjoy a night of musical nostalgia from the greatest decade of music ever, the '90s, with that special someone in your life and walk down memory lane with me.""Neva Get Enuf Of U" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify More about Brian mcknight, wynn las vegas, R&b, Single, Album Brian mcknight wynn las vegas R b Single Album