Singing sensation Brian Justin Crum will be competing on "America's Got Talent: The Champions," which kick off on January 7 on NBC.
Crum impressed millions of fans during his tenure on the eleventh season of America's Got Talent, where he finished in fourth place. He belted out such songs as "Creep" by Radiohead, "Somebody to Love" by the classic rock group Queen, as well as "Man In The Mirror" by the late "King of Pop" Michael Jackson.
Aside for his vocal ability, he made an impression for his anti-bullying and LGBT efforts. Crum had opened up on the show about his personal story of being a bullied, gay teen, and that resonated well with his listeners, viewers, and fans.
He also charted on the Billboard charts with his updated version of Robyn's "Show Me Love," which catapulted to No. 2 on the Billboard Dance Charts.
Thanks to his ever-growing fan-base, Crum has performed all over the world, including North America, Australia, as well as the Middle East. He is expected to be releasing new music and material in the next few weeks.
Brian Justin Crum
