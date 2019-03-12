Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 12, singing sensation Brian Justin Crum chatted with Digital Journal about being a finalist on "America's Got Talent: The Champions," his song "Circles," as well as his plans for 2019, which will include a new song. Equally moving was his rendition of " Crum appeared in the Queen musical ballet "Somebody To Love" on February 14. "That was a huge success. We sold the show out. Everybody loved it. We are definitely looking into doing some more," he said. His original song "Circles" was about what he was going through in life. It was written by his friend and Crum decided to cut the song, re-write the lyrics and re-do the production and make it his own. "That's how it all started," he said. "We totally revamped it and did a totally different production. I am so happy with how 'Circles' turned out," he said. Crum revealed that he has a new single coming out entitled "I & U." "That song will be released in April, so the fans can be on the lookout for that," he foreshadowed. A few years ago, Crum recorded his own version of Robyn's "Show Me Love," and most recently, on March 8, Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden in New York, which resulted in a Crum extolled the rock group Queen and his friend Adam Lambert for opening the 91t annual Academy Awards with their performances of "We Are The Champions" and "We Will Rock You." "Adam nailed it," he said, prior to praising Rami Malek for his "Best Actor" Oscar win for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Queen guitarist Brian May and US singer Adam Lambert opened the Oscars with a rousing performance of "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions" VALERIE MACON, AFP For his fans and supporters, Crum said, "They have so incredible and supportive. They have been showing me so much love. I am super blessed." To learn more about Brian Justin Crum and his music, check out his Crum made it to the finals on America's Got Talent: The Champions, which was an achievement in itself since that competition, in particular, was known as the "Olympics of Got Talent." "That was incredible. The song was great. It was a lovely moment," he said, about his song choice to cover Elton John's " Your Song ."Equally moving was his rendition of " Never Enough ," which he performed on the actual finale. "You need to check out the full version of that song since parts of it were cut out on the show. I am really proud of it," he said.Crum appeared in the Queen musical ballet "Somebody To Love" on February 14. "That was a huge success. We sold the show out. Everybody loved it. We are definitely looking into doing some more," he said.His original song "Circles" was about what he was going through in life. It was written by his friend and Crum decided to cut the song, re-write the lyrics and re-do the production and make it his own. "That's how it all started," he said. "We totally revamped it and did a totally different production. I am so happy with how 'Circles' turned out," he said.Crum revealed that he has a new single coming out entitled "I & U." "That song will be released in April, so the fans can be on the lookout for that," he foreshadowed.A few years ago, Crum recorded his own version of Robyn's "Show Me Love," and most recently, on March 8, Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden in New York, which resulted in a spontaneous dance after-party at Penn Station . "I saw that," he said, noting the video that went viral on social media. "I am obsessed with Robyn," he admitted.Crum extolled the rock group Queen and his friend Adam Lambert for opening the 91t annual Academy Awards with their performances of "We Are The Champions" and "We Will Rock You." "Adam nailed it," he said, prior to praising Rami Malek for his "Best Actor" Oscar win for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.For his fans and supporters, Crum said, "They have so incredible and supportive. They have been showing me so much love. I am super blessed."To learn more about Brian Justin Crum and his music, check out his official website More about Brian Justin Crum, circles, robyn, America's Got Talent, Music Brian Justin Crum circles robyn America s Got Talent Music Adam lambert