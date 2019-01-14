Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Actor and singer Brian Justin Crum chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming appearance on "America's Got Talent: The Champions." On his forthcoming appearance on the hit reality competition, America's Got Talent: The Champions, Crum said, "I am very excited to get back on the TV screen. It's really amazing. They put together 50 incredible acts. I am excited to watch it all unfold, and for everyone to see what we did." Crum is stoked about the song that he will be performing on the show within the next few weeks. "It's all new," he shared about his upcoming song choice. On his plans for the future, Crum said, "I will be releasing a lot of new music. I will be touring in the spring and the summer. I also hope to have an EP to release in the fall. I am hustling hard." Speaking of Demi Lovato, Crum covered "Skyscraper" on his YouTube channel on August of 2016, and he released an anti-bullying video. He would give the following advice to his 18-year-old self: "Stay humble. It is easy to let the noise get to your head. Stay grounded and lead with love." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Crum said, "Technology is great. It gives independent artists a chance to be heard. For a long time, it was impossible to get your voice out there without a major label behind you. Now, with all the streaming services, you can put a song on Spotify, and people can hear it, like it, and you can take off. These days there are more opportunities for unsigned artists to get their music heard." Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, Crum said, "It is hard to make money out there, especially in pop music. I am excited to give them all of the things that I have been working on the last year. There is a lot coming."To learn more about singing sensation Brian Justin Crum , check out his official website