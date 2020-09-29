Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrett Kissel wins three 2020 CCMA Awards, including 'Male Artist'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Canadian country star Brett Kissel has a major reason to celebrate. He took home three Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards.
Kissel won the prestigious CCMA awards for "Fans' Choice," "Male Artist of the Year" and "Album of the Year" for Now Or Never.
"Thank you for the love," he expressed in a post on social media. "Thank you for the belief. Thank you for the support. Thank you for the encouragement. Thank you for the time. Thank you for the effort. Thank you for the memories. And thank you for the best Canadian Country Music Association Awards of my life," he added.
Kissel acknowledged that he cried so much over the last three nights that he doesn't even know what to say.
He thanked his team for being the "best team in the world," as well as his band and crew, their families, as well as the greatest fans in the world. "We did it," he exclaimed.
To learn more about Brett Kissel, follow him on Instagram and on Facebook.
More about Brett Kissel, ccma awards, Male, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Heavy losses as Armenia-Azerbaijan defy calls for calm
Macron promises Belarus mediation but Putin slams 'pressure'
Catching up with Edward Quinn: Acting projects and music Special
The origins of the Red and Blue state colors on election maps
A year after unprecedented Iraq protests, what has changed?
Q&A: Accelerating self-driving cars with advanced networks Special
Trump, Biden head into first debate with presidency on the line
Ian Ziering discusses DC Universe series 'Swamp Thing' on The CW Special
US launches airstrikes on Iraq from carrier in the Gulf
Win the vote but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College