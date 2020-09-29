Kissel won the prestigious CCMA awards for "Fans' Choice," "Male Artist of the Year" and "Album of the Year" for Now Or Never
.
"Thank you for the love," he expressed in a post on social media. "Thank you for the belief. Thank you for the support. Thank you for the encouragement. Thank you for the time. Thank you for the effort. Thank you for the memories. And thank you for the best Canadian Country Music Association Awards of my life," he added.
Kissel acknowledged that he cried so much over the last three nights that he doesn't even know what to say.
He thanked his team for being the "best team in the world," as well as his band and crew, their families, as well as the greatest fans in the world. "We did it," he exclaimed.
