Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Canadian country star Brett Kissel chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Cecilia" and his 2018 CCMA award win. He also opened up about the impact of streaming services and technology on the music business. On his plans for the future, Kissel said, "The last few months will continue to be busy. I have a concert tonight in Nashville. I am thrilled to be playing at the Analog. It's a gorgeous live new music space. After that, we will go back to Canada to resume the 'We Were That Song' tour. We have been playing every province and every territory in Canada. It has been the most extensive tour ever in Canadian history, so I am really excited to go back and play over 30 concerts. We have done over 100 shows this year, and we have a lot more to go." Kissel revealed that his new single "Cecilia" will be coming out on Friday, November 2. "I am really excited about that song too," he said. "The song is all about yearning and missing your significant other, whether you have been gone for a couple of hours or a couple of weeks, or a couple of months. Everybody knows that feeling. I wrote it from a personal standpoint, missing my wife, when I am gone on the road. I am really proud of how it turned out. A lot of people can relate to it." He shared that each day, he is motivated by his children. "I am really proud to be a dad," he admitted. "I have two beautiful girls, and we have a third baby on the way, which will arrive in early 2019. It is very special that I get to travel across Canada and bring my family with me. That's the best part about it. I am lucky that my girls love the bus and this way of life." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Kissel said, "I think that it is really good that technology is taking over. It is just the way that it is. Technology is the way that music is consumed now, and it is the way that the world works now. To me, I am really proud of the relationships that I formed with Spotify, Apple Music, and all the streaming services. I love it." Kissel acknowledged that for him, technology is everything. "I am always on my phone, and on social media," he said. "I am always streaming great songs from new artists, or friends of mine in the business. If you are not into technology, then I think you are missing out." We Were That Song is available on To learn more about At the 2018 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) awards, Kissel walked away with the "Interactive Artist of the Year" award. "That makes five in a row," Kissel said, acknowledging his fifth consecutive win. "I am very excited about that. Social media has become such an important part of the business, and I am really thankful to be recognized by the industry and the fans for following me. It has been a lot of fun."On his plans for the future, Kissel said, "The last few months will continue to be busy. I have a concert tonight in Nashville. I am thrilled to be playing at the Analog. It's a gorgeous live new music space. After that, we will go back to Canada to resume the 'We Were That Song' tour. We have been playing every province and every territory in Canada. It has been the most extensive tour ever in Canadian history, so I am really excited to go back and play over 30 concerts. We have done over 100 shows this year, and we have a lot more to go."Kissel revealed that his new single "Cecilia" will be coming out on Friday, November 2. "I am really excited about that song too," he said. "The song is all about yearning and missing your significant other, whether you have been gone for a couple of hours or a couple of weeks, or a couple of months. Everybody knows that feeling. I wrote it from a personal standpoint, missing my wife, when I am gone on the road. I am really proud of how it turned out. A lot of people can relate to it."He shared that each day, he is motivated by his children. "I am really proud to be a dad," he admitted. "I have two beautiful girls, and we have a third baby on the way, which will arrive in early 2019. It is very special that I get to travel across Canada and bring my family with me. That's the best part about it. I am lucky that my girls love the bus and this way of life."On the impact of technology on the music business, Kissel said, "I think that it is really good that technology is taking over. It is just the way that it is. Technology is the way that music is consumed now, and it is the way that the world works now. To me, I am really proud of the relationships that I formed with Spotify, Apple Music, and all the streaming services. I love it."Kissel acknowledged that for him, technology is everything. "I am always on my phone, and on social media," he said. "I am always streaming great songs from new artists, or friends of mine in the business. If you are not into technology, then I think you are missing out."We Were That Song is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about Brett Kissel , check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Brett Kissel, Cecilia, Country, Canadian, Technology Brett Kissel Cecilia Country Canadian Technology Single