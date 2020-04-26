By By Markos Papadatos 26 mins ago in Music Poison frontman Bret Michaels will be releasing his new book "Auto-Scrap-Ography" this May. Digital Journal has the scoop. Auto-Scrap-Ography chronicles his life including his battle with Diabetes and most recently, the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It is available for pre-order on Bret Michaels' In January of 2020, Bret Michaels and his band-mates in Poison were the first-ever inductees of the Last week, it was revealed that Bret Michaels was the "Banana" in the hit Fox reality TV show The Masked Singer. Following his tenure on The Masked Singer, he serenaded his fans to an acoustic rendition of his chart-topping power-ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn." Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with veteran rock star The acclaimed rock singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist will be releasing his highly-anticipated book Auto-Scrap-Ography on May 12, and it will be available in hard copy and digital versions. It will feature timestamped photos, untold stories, as well as a previously unseen audio and visual biopic read by Michaels, that contains both still and moving images.Auto-Scrap-Ography chronicles his life including his battle with Diabetes and most recently, the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It is available for pre-order on Bret Michaels' official website by clicking here In January of 2020, Bret Michaels and his band-mates in Poison were the first-ever inductees of the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame (CPMHOF).Last week, it was revealed that Bret Michaels was the "Banana" in the hit Fox reality TV show The Masked Singer.Following his tenure on The Masked Singer, he serenaded his fans to an acoustic rendition of his chart-topping power-ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn.": Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with veteran rock star Bret Michaels back in mid-December. More about Bret michaels, Poison, frontman, Book Bret michaels Poison frontman Book