Bret Michaels to be recognized at Hollywood Christmas Parade

Bret Michaels, the iconic frontman of the rock group Poison, will be honored at the 88th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

This event will take place in Hollywood, California, on December 1, and Michaels will be its "Humanitarian of the Year" award recipient.

Regarding this recognition, Michaels expressed that he is very honored to receive this award. He added that it "touches his soul."

"I am extremely grateful to be able to receive this award at the holidays," he said, prior to noting that the holidays are a perfect time to give back and donate to such noteworthy causes as Toys for Tots.

"I cannot wait to play a song or two," he said. "I truly look forward to this chance to meet a lot of amazing people and fans at the Hollywood Christmas Parade," Michaels added.

The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade will be hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, and Montel Williams, with Elizabeth Stanton as their special co-host. This parade has been a true Hollywood annual tradition. Millions of people attend to see large inflatable character balloons, award-winning artists and bands, colorful equestrians, ornate floats, popular characters and novelties, celebrity-filled cars and, even Santa Claus.

On December 28, Michaels will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington as part of his "Unbroken World Tour," with Killcode as his special musical guest.

To learn more about Bret Michaels and his tour dates, check out his official homepage.