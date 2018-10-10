By By Markos Papadatos 27 mins ago in Music Internationally recognized rock star Bret Michaels will be honored by the Diabetes Training Camp Foundation, as part of Diabetes Awareness Month. As Digital Journal reported, Michaels will be performing at the Michaels shared that he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at six years old, and it has been a constant battle balancing blood sugars with eating and being active. He noted that he has worked hard to create a lifestyle where he manages his Diabetes without letting him limit him in his everyday tasks. "I am very excited to be honored by Diabetes Training Camp Foundation and join my 'peeps with beeps' who are also living their best life with Type 1 Diabetes," he said, graciously. "Together, we know that anything is possible." The Diabetes Training Camp Foundation is teaching people how to live the life they want to live and thrive with Diabetes, and they do that through fitness, coaching, education, and community. To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter Bret Michaels and his Life Rocks Foundation, check out his The front-man of the acclaimed rock group Poison Michaels is one of the most recognizable people that is living with Type 1 Diabetes. The rocker will be awarded On November 8, as part of National Diabetes Awareness Month. He will be recognized for living the life he wants to live and for inspiring others with Type 1 Diabetes.As Digital Journal reported, Michaels will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on November 8. The concert will take place following the award reception.Michaels shared that he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at six years old, and it has been a constant battle balancing blood sugars with eating and being active. He noted that he has worked hard to create a lifestyle where he manages his Diabetes without letting him limit him in his everyday tasks. "I am very excited to be honored by Diabetes Training Camp Foundation and join my 'peeps with beeps' who are also living their best life with Type 1 Diabetes," he said, graciously. "Together, we know that anything is possible."The Diabetes Training Camp Foundation is teaching people how to live the life they want to live and thrive with Diabetes, and they do that through fitness, coaching, education, and community.To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter Bret Michaels and his Life Rocks Foundation, check out his official website More about Bret michaels, Diabetes Training Camp Foundation, Poison, Rock Bret michaels Diabetes Training Ca... Poison Rock