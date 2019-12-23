Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Poison frontman Bret Michaels chatted with Digital Journal about the "Stadium Tour," his upcoming show at The Paramount, delivering toys to the Bahamas and Puerto Rico, and receiving the "Humanitarian Award." Most recently, Michaels was recognized at the Michaels and Marines from Toys for Tots delivered toys to Puerto Rico on December 21, 2019. Prior to that, he delivered $20,000 worth of toys to the Bahamas as he took on the role of Santa Claus this year. "That was amazing. It started with the 'Humanitarian of the Year' Award. This year, I chose to go back to the islands," he said. "It was a great time of the year, especially at a time when the world is in so much turmoil. A little sunshine doesn't hurt in the darkness sometimes." The iconic rocker is stoked about the 2020 "Stadium Tour," where Poison will be joined by Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. "I can't wait. Almost all of the stadiums are selling out in record-breaking times. We will truly have 'nothin' but a good time' and we will go out there with Poison and make it amazing," he said. For the first time ever, he released an English and Spanish version of "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" on his Michaels expressed his love for the digital age. "The beauty of the digital age is incredible. The gatekeepers have come down and now you can't stop a band if they put out good music. It's amazing but in order to have a music community, bring back some of that vinyl and that will be incredible," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Michaels responded, "This is the 'Unbroken' chapter." "I am fighting through everything and I am being inspired. If you inspire people, then you are inspired," he explained. "Unbroken is the name of the first volume, of many volumes of my autobiography. It is called Bret Michaels: Unbroken: Volume 1. It will be my autobiography in pictures and stories. It is well-balanced and it will be coming out in March." His daughter, Raine, has graced This past August, his father, His New Year's resolutions for 2020 are time management, occasionally some sleep, staying healthy and balancing his time a little bit better. "Passion is my absolute blessing and my curse," he said. "Keep on keeping on." Michaels defined the word success as being "passionate about what he does." "My successes are on three levels: professional level, personal level with my family and friends, and on a philanthropic level." For his fans that have been on his "epic" journey, Michaels concluded, "I cannot thank them enough. I couldn't do it without them, and I need them to know that. We are in this together. We are one big family." To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter Bret Michaels and his music, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page