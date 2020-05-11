Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Poison frontman Bret Michaels chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new book "Auto-Scrap-Ography," which will be released on May 12. "I was also held at gunpoint at 16 years old and I never discussed that before," the iconic rocker revealed. "I tell the story verbatim like it happened. This book is an inspirational adventure. It is shocking because I just told it like it was. I have stories that will smile and I have stories that will break your heart, but they are true." "With this book, I want people to have a deep dive into my life," he said. "It's a scrapbook diary of my life. I wanted people to read things I've been through that they never heard before, and see pictures that they've never seen before. Volume II will be out in December." Michaels was a part of the hit Fox reality TV show The Masked Singer, where he was dressed as the "Banana." "I was Bandana Banana. I had an amazing time doing the show," he said. "I was doing my best to throw everybody off. I have never sweat so much in my life as I did in that costume. My respect level goes out to a million to all the theme park mascots out there." "The Masked Singer is a positive and fun show," he added. After his tenure on The Masked Singer, he serenaded his fans to an acoustic rendition of his chart-topping power-ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," which he filmed in his living room. "I had such a good time singing that song after the unmasking," he said. In January of 2020, Bret Michaels and his Poison bandmates celebrated a new milestone. They were inducted in the This past December, He also offered the following inspiring words to his fans during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: "To all the amazing fans, stay safe and healthy. Mentally, stay hopeful. Find things that bring you to your happy place, your rocking place. No. 1 is your health, No. 2 is your mental health, and No. 3, let's all be in this together to win it. My book opens with the two most important words in the English language: 'thank you'." To learn more about Bret Michaels to release 'Auto-Scrap-Ography' book Bret Michaels official book cover art Auto-Scrap-Ography chronicles his life including his battle with Diabetes and most recently, the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It is available for pre-order on Bret Michaels' official website by clicking here . "It feels great. It is basically a scrapbook diary with my handwritten notes and timestamped photos and I put them together," he said. "I was born ass cheeks first, so the first thing that ever saw the light of day first was my butt. The doctors pushed me back up in and my butt came out again, and then they brought me out with my umbilical cord around my neck. In my book, I said 'life can only get better from here'. That's how it started.""I was also held at gunpoint at 16 years old and I never discussed that before," the iconic rocker revealed. "I tell the story verbatim like it happened. This book is an inspirational adventure. It is shocking because I just told it like it was. I have stories that will smile and I have stories that will break your heart, but they are true.""With this book, I want people to have a deep dive into my life," he said. "It's a scrapbook diary of my life. I wanted people to read things I've been through that they never heard before, and see pictures that they've never seen before. Volume II will be out in December."Michaels was a part of the hit Fox reality TV show The Masked Singer, where he was dressed as the "Banana." "I was Bandana Banana. I had an amazing time doing the show," he said. "I was doing my best to throw everybody off. I have never sweat so much in my life as I did in that costume. My respect level goes out to a million to all the theme park mascots out there.""The Masked Singer is a positive and fun show," he added.After his tenure on The Masked Singer, he serenaded his fans to an acoustic rendition of his chart-topping power-ballad "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," which he filmed in his living room. "I had such a good time singing that song after the unmasking," he said.In January of 2020, Bret Michaels and his Poison bandmates celebrated a new milestone. They were inducted in the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame . "That was awesome, and we are going to do something big," he said. "I am very grateful for that accolade."This past December, Michaels loved playing The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. "I love that venue. Every time we are there, it feels like home. It felt like a really good holiday party. There is an energy there, and everyone was excited," he said.He also offered the following inspiring words to his fans during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: "To all the amazing fans, stay safe and healthy. Mentally, stay hopeful. Find things that bring you to your happy place, your rocking place. No. 1 is your health, No. 2 is your mental health, and No. 3, let's all be in this together to win it. My book opens with the two most important words in the English language: 'thank you'."To learn more about Bret Micheals , check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Bret michaels, Book, the masked singer, Fans, Poison Bret michaels Book the masked singer Fans Poison