article imageBret Michaels of Poison opens up about 2020 'Stadium Tour'

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Poison frontman Bret Michaels opened up about the 2020 stadium tour starring Poison, Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.
Michaels remarked that there are "not enough words" to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record-breaking, historical tour with the fastest sellouts in history at these stadiums.
He noted that since they first discussed this tour, he has been putting out "great vibes" for the tour to come to fruition with
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett. "I am excited and if I wasn't on this tour, I would be buying a ticket. This tour is going to have mind-blowing energy and all big hits," he said.
Michaels acknowledged that it "truly takes a village." He went on to wish "happy holidays" and he expressed his gratitude to all of the fans, friends in the media, and Live Nation, for "keeping the rocking world going round." He expressed his love for Def Leppard, Joan Jett, Motley Crue and all of their "awesome fans."
"I can't wait to hit the road this summer with Poison," he said.
On December 13, Michaels performed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where he was joined by Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone of NSYNC.
To learn more about Bret Michaels, Poison and their tour dates, check out their official website.
