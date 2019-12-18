By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Poison frontman Bret Michaels opened up about the 2020 stadium tour starring Poison, Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. He noted that since they first discussed this tour, he has been putting out "great vibes" for the tour to come to fruition with Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett. "I am excited and if I wasn't on this tour, I would be buying a ticket. This tour is going to have mind-blowing energy and all big hits," he said. Michaels acknowledged that it "truly takes a village." He went on to wish "happy holidays" and he expressed his gratitude to all of the fans, friends in the media, and Live Nation, for "keeping the rocking world going round." He expressed his love for Def Leppard, Joan Jett, Motley Crue and all of their "awesome fans." "I can't wait to hit the road this summer with Poison," he said. On December 13, To learn more about Bret Michaels, Poison and their tour dates, check out their Michaels remarked that there are "not enough words" to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record-breaking, historical tour with the fastest sellouts in history at these stadiums.He noted that since they first discussed this tour, he has been putting out "great vibes" for the tour to come to fruition withDef Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett. "I am excited and if I wasn't on this tour, I would be buying a ticket. This tour is going to have mind-blowing energy and all big hits," he said.Michaels acknowledged that it "truly takes a village." He went on to wish "happy holidays" and he expressed his gratitude to all of the fans, friends in the media, and Live Nation, for "keeping the rocking world going round." He expressed his love for Def Leppard, Joan Jett, Motley Crue and all of their "awesome fans.""I can't wait to hit the road this summer with Poison," he said.On December 13, Michaels performed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where he was joined by Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone of NSYNC.To learn more about Bret Michaels, Poison and their tour dates, check out their official website More about Bret michaels, Poison, Stadium, Tour Bret michaels Poison Stadium Tour