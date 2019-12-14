Bret Michaels joined by NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick

Email
article imageBret Michaels joined by NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Hollywood - On December 13, Bret Michaels performed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where he was joined by two special musical guests from NSYNC.
Michaels was joined on stage by his good friends Joey Fatone and Chris Fitzpatrick of the acclaimed pop group NSYNC for "Nothin' But A Good Time" mash-up, where the fans went crazy.
The Poison frontman will be returning to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 7, 2020, where they will be playing with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.
Tonight, Bret Michaels is serving as the Grand Marshall of the 48th annual Seminole Hard Rock winter boat parade.
On December 28, Michaels will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, as part of his "Unbroken World Tour."
A few weeks ago, as Digital Journal reported, Michaels was honored at the 88th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.
To learn more about iconic rocker Bret Michaels and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
