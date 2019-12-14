Bret Michaels joined by NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick

Michaels was joined on stage by his good friends Joey Fatone
and Chris Fitzpatrick of the acclaimed pop group NSYNC for "Nothin' But A Good Time" mash-up, where the fans went crazy.
The Poison
frontman will be returning to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 7, 2020, where they will be playing with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.
Tonight, Bret Michaels is serving as the Grand Marshall of the 48th annual Seminole Hard Rock winter boat parade.
On December 28, Michaels will be performing at The Paramount
in Huntington on Long Island, as part of his "Unbroken World Tour."
, Michaels was honored at the 88th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.
