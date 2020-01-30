By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Bret Michaels and Poison have a major reason to celebrate. They are headed to the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. The Poison front-man hails from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and he is on his "Unbroken World Tour" with his solo touring band. The CPMHOF is a non-profit organization that is focused on music education for the local youth; moreover, it is honored to recognize Michaels and Poison in a positive light. This summer, Michael and his multi-platinum-selling rock group Poison will be a part of the "Stadium Tour" 2020, where they will be joined by Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett. As he previously told this journalist, Michaels will be releasing his forthcoming autobiography in the spring. Michaels deserves to be commended for his charitable work, where he provided aid to the people of Puerto Rico and the Bahamas during the holidays. He delivered gifts and supplies to them in his own plane in between his concerts. To learn more about rock singer-songwriter Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Michaels and the band Poison were the first-ever inductees of the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame (CPMHOF), and it will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020.The Poison front-man hails from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and he is on his "Unbroken World Tour" with his solo touring band.The CPMHOF is a non-profit organization that is focused on music education for the local youth; moreover, it is honored to recognize Michaels and Poison in a positive light.This summer, Michael and his multi-platinum-selling rock group Poison will be a part of the "Stadium Tour" 2020, where they will be joined by Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett.As he previously told this journalist, Michaels will be releasing his forthcoming autobiography in the spring. Michaels deserves to be commended for his charitable work, where he provided aid to the people of Puerto Rico and the Bahamas during the holidays. He delivered gifts and supplies to them in his own plane in between his concerts.To learn more about rock singer-songwriter Bret Michaels , check out his official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Bret Michaels about the "Stadium" Tour, family and his fans. More about Bret michaels, Poison, Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame, CPMHOF, Rock Bret michaels Poison Central Pennsylvania... CPMHOF Rock