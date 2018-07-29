Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrenda Lee will earn star on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
"Little Miss Dynamite" Brenda Lee has a reason to celebrate. She will receive a star on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame.
The 2018 Walk of Fame induction ceremony will take place on August 21 at the Music City Walk of Fame Park, which is located in downtime Nashville. Admission for this event is free and open to the public.
Lee is in great company, along with Ben Folds, Ray Stevens "Miss Country Soul" and Jeannie Seely.
In 1997, Lee was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. In 2002, Lee was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the "Performers" category. She is the only woman to be in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Lee is also a recipient of the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award; moreover, she is a member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
She topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts with "I'm Sorry," and her signature holiday song "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" has been a staple for almost six decades.
To learn more about veteran music star Brenda Lee, check out her official Facebook page.
More about brenda lee, Ray Stevens, Jeannie Seely, Rock and Roll, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Chinese scooter startup nabs $15 million in latest funding round
Tackling hepatitis C elimination via diagnostic technologies
Polar bear shot dead after wounding cruise ship worker
Tesla decided to sell a limited release surfboard
Mugabe hopes his former party will lose Zimbabwe election
Review: Dan Reynolds spreads love and acceptance at LoveLoud Festival Special
Why climate change is forcing coastal communities to retreat
Steel tariffs creating anger and chaos for U.S. companies
First rewarded crypto social network in development
Amsterdam 'lawless jungle' at night, ombudsman warns