"Little Miss Dynamite" Brenda Lee has a reason to celebrate. She will receive a star on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame.
The 2018 Walk of Fame induction ceremony will take place on August 21 at the Music City Walk of Fame Park, which is located in downtime Nashville. Admission for this event is free and open to the public.
Lee is in great company, along with Ben Folds, Ray Stevens "Miss Country Soul" and Jeannie Seely.
In 1997, Lee was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. In 2002, Lee was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the "Performers" category. She is the only woman to be in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Lee is also a recipient of the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award; moreover, she is a member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
She topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts with "I'm Sorry," and her signature holiday song "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" has been a staple for almost six decades.
To learn more about veteran music star Brenda Lee, check out her official Facebook page.