Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Christmas Queen Brenda Lee chatted with Digital Journal about her timeless holiday song, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. "That song has been magical," Lee admitted. "It has been my signature song. I always thought that 'I'm Sorry' was going to be my signature song, but now I guess it's 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree.' Thank you to everybody that has kept that record out there. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. You are like my family. Some of you I will never meet, but I feel like I know you and I thank you." "I sing 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' at every show. I couldn't get through a song unless I sing it," she said. "That song is amazing and it was written by Johnny Marks, who was a Jewish songwriter. He was precious. He also wrote 'Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer' and 'A Holly Jolly Christmas.' Johnny wanted to write regular songs but the only thing that came out of him was Christmas music. I thank all of the DJs for all of their years of loyalty to playing this song. I so appreciate it." This year was also special for In 2019, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" was recognized with an induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame. "I was so excited, I've got two songs now in the Grammy Hall of Fame. 'I'm Sorry' was inducted in 1999," she said. Lee was thrilled to appear in Martina McBride's " On her New Year's resolutions for 2020, she said, "Try to be good and kind. Remember the people that are struggling with illnesses and pray for them every night. I pray for the people that love me and the people that have loved me for years and years. I am so proud of that. They are like my family and they know that. I pray for our world, that we have a good world." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, Lee said, "Windy, and partly cloudy, but sunshine always wins out." 