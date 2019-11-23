Email
article imageBrenda Lee's timeless Christmas recordings are released on vinyl

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree: The Decca Christmas Recordings" has been released on vinyl for the first time ever.
All 18 of Brenda Lee's Christmas recordings that she recorded for Decca Records back in the '50s and '60s are now available on vinyl via Decca/MCA Nashville/UMe.
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree: The Decca Christmas Recordings was originally released back in 1999 on CD format. This new edition of the record on vinyl commemorates the 20th anniversary of that milestone.
Over the past 60 years, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" has sold in excess of 36 million units and it still ranks in the Top 3 most successful Christmas songs of all time. It was even featured in several films including the perennial classic holiday film Home Alone.
This vinyl collection includes her first holiday single "Christy Christmas," as well as "I'm Gonna Lasso Santa Claus," which is from her very first recording session when she was just 11 years old; moreover, it features every song from her 1964 holiday album, Merry Christmas From Brenda Lee.
If that weren't enough, Lee's new vinyl edition features three songs that are originally only available on the Japanese release of her 1964 album, all of which are making their American debut on vinyl. These three tracks include "White Christmas," "Silent Night" and "Jingle Bells."
This year, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" was recognized by the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree is also available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
More about brenda lee, Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, Christmas, Vinyl
 
