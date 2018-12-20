Brenda Lee keeps 'Rockin' Christmas classic for 60 years

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Brenda Lee has a major milestone to celebrate with her signature holiday tune "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."
The tune celebrates 60 years in 2018, where it was recorded in October of 1958. It is still relevant today as it was when it was first recorded and released. Lee recorded the song at the young age of 13.
For the week of December 22, Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" sits at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, moving up three spots from No. 21. This is quite an impressive digital milestone since it showcases the song's longevity over the past six decades.
In 2008, when the song celebrated its 50-year anniversary as a perennial holiday classic, the Recording Academy paid tribute to Brenda Lee by presenting her with the "Lifetime Achievement Grammy award."
This past August, as Digital Journal reported, Brenda Lee earned a star on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, an honor which she shared with such distinguished singer-songwriters as Ben Folds, Ray Stevens, and Jeannie Seely.
