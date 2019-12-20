Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Brenda Lee has a major milestone to celebrate with her perennial classic "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree."
Her song just peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, which is a new peak position for her signature song.
With this chart achievement, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" has become the third holiday song in music history to ever reach the top three in the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Lee joins the company of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and "The Chipmunk Song" by David Seville & The Chipmunks, both of which reached No. 1.
Earlier this year, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" was recognized with an induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Lee's Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree: The Decca Christmas Recordings were been released on vinyl for the first time ever.
Most impressive about this song is that Brenda Lee recorded it at the age of 13 in October of 1958, and it still rocking 61 years later.