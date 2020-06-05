Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Australian musical artist and Instagram star Brayden Dunbar chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his "Better Alone" single. He revealed that there will be a music video for "Better Alone" coming in the near future. Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "My life experiences. I love making music for people to be able to relate to and listen to when going through something in their lives." On being an artist and Internet sensation in the digital age, he said, "It feels surreal, but also want to use my platform to show other people to be themselves and to be confident in whatever they want to pursue in their lives." For young and aspiring artists, he encouraged them to "keep working hard and to never give up on your dreams." On his future plans and goals, the Aussie heartthrob said, "My plan for the rest of the year is to 100 percent get more music out. My dream collaboration would have to be Khalid. It would be a dream come true to collaborate on a song with him." He opened up about how he stays in such top-notch physical shape. "For the last four years, I've really been focusing on my training. The secret for me to stay motivated with working out is to have a good routine, if you have a good routine it will become natural in your daily lifestyle. 100 percent eating right is a massive factor too, it's not always about how hard you work in the gym, that's only 50 percent of the work done. I always try to eat the healthiest meals I can and will always have a cheat day at least once a week to reward myself," he elaborated. Dunbar defined the word success as "achieving something that you've really wanted to achieve in your life, whether if it's a big or small achievement." For his fans, Dunbar concluded "Better Alone," "I hope that they like it and they can relate to it as I do, I think especially when you go through something like a breakup, music for me is a form of healing. My message is that everyone makes mistakes, but that doesn't mean you have to give up." "Better Alone" by Brayden Dunbar is available on such digital service providers as Spotify, For more information on Australian artist and Instagram sensation Brayden Dunbar, his music, and his latest endeavors, follow him on 