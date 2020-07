Brayden Dunbar releases 'Better Alone' Brayden Dunbar

On July 2, Dunbar was spotlighted on Oz Made about his latest single "Better Alone," which is the follow-up to "Faded Love." The entire radio station podcast interview may be heard by clicking here Better Alone " earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. He was also named as the " One to Watch in Music " in 2020."Better Alone" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music Amazon Music , and Spotify For more information on Australian musician and Instagram sensation Brayden Dunbar, follow him on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brayden Dunbar about his new music and being an artist in the digital age.