article imageBrayden Dunbar is spotlighted in radio station podcast 'Oz Made'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
Rising Australian musical artist Brayden Dunbar was interviewed by the radio station podcast "Oz Made." Digital Journal has the scoop.
On July 2, Dunbar was spotlighted on Oz Made about his latest single "Better Alone," which is the follow-up to "Faded Love." The entire radio station podcast interview may be heard by clicking here.
"Better Alone" earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. He was also named as the "One to Watch in Music" in 2020.
Brayden Dunbar releases Better Alone
Brayden Dunbar releases 'Better Alone'
Brayden Dunbar
"Better Alone" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
For more information on Australian musician and Instagram sensation Brayden Dunbar, follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brayden Dunbar about his new music and being an artist in the digital age.
