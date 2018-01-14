The cruise will take place from October 23 to 27, 2018, on the Norwegian Jade. Gilbert partners with Sixthman, the industry leader in music festival at sea.
He will be joined by such country artists as Luke Combs, Michael Ray
, Colt Ford
, Josh Phillips, and Faren Rachels, among others that have yet to be announced.
In this cruise, Gilbert
is going to treat his fans, the BG Nation, with two unique performances on-board, as well as an up close question and answer session with him. The other singers on board are also going to host their own interactions. His goal is to take his entire BG Nation on vacation, as well as have a great deal of fun and share a lot of music with them. "Let's all be pirates for a few days," Gilbert said.
Gilbert
hits the road with "The Ones That Like Me" 2018 Tour on February 2, where he will be bringing his music to the hardcore fans.
For more information on Brantley Gilbert's "Kick It In The Ship" Cruise, check out its official website
.