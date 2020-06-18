Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Brandon Mills chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart" and his new music. "One stop along my global exploration was in the small town of Bethlehem," he said. "Now known as modern-day Palestine, this was also the birthplace of one of the most well known and celebrated renegade warriors for freedom and love in human history. It was in a small dorm room, overlooking the same hills that a young David spent time as a shepherd before his rise to power as King, that the song 'Glistening' came to life." Mills continued, "As a result of my passion for self-reflection and purity (as I saw it through the lens of my young eyes), I was celibate for over a year at this point. I had such a strong desire for a relationship with a love interest but spent most of my time reading, and writing, serving, and working on myself instead. This song spilled out of me one night, the muses in full effect, as I sat on the floor and daydreamed of what a romance could be with the right partner." On his music inspirations, he said, "Most of my music is inspired by humanity, my experiences traveling and serving around the world, and my desire to leave the earth better than I found it. I longingly desire to spread love, joy, hope, and courage to my listeners and my tribe." He opened up about his experience on The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart. "My time on The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart was nothing short of special. Despite all the chaos and expected reality show conflict, I had so many more beautiful memories than challenges. The biggest take away from the show was the response and opportunity to operate from a deeper place of empathy and compassion, to lead with love, not only for myself but also for the people who openly opposed my 'character' from the show. I enjoyed all of my opportunities with these amazing people, musical heroes, and unique venues," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "I walk on a tightrope of a deep concern for a generation who tends to over-consume/become addicted to social media and acknowledging the blessing these platforms provide to connect and build relationships with my fans. On one hand, we all now have a voice and a platform to speak, connect, bring awareness, and demand change." He elaborated, "On the other hand, many people use these same platforms to voice hate towards others, oppose without reason, and jump to conclusions instead of seeking understanding and a new perspective. A quote that changed my life was 'the highest form of intelligence is observation without judgment' from J. Krishnamurti (I'm paraphrasing). I fight daily to lead with love, to share my passions at the risk of being rejected and insulted, but also to drive forward with the faith that love will win, and the people that need to hear my message and music will." "It is challenging to cut through the noise, but choosing to be uncompromising with my message of love and to never compare myself to others is a primary focus for myself in this digital age," he added. On his dream duet choices in music, he said, "What a great question. I've always been deeply moved by the vocals of Adele. I'm also profoundly moved by the message and beauty of independent artists such as Appalachia Rising and Joseph." Regarding his definition of the word success, Mills said, "This is another beautiful question. Success to me is wholeness. It's a deep love for myself and humanity, outside of the realm of 'commercial' or financial success. It's a connection to Energy Source that allows me to live in bliss and share that joy with others." "Success is deep and honest relationships with the people in my life, however intimate or however brief. Success is personal pride, knowing that I did all I could do with what I had to give and offer. Success is caring for the heart of a warrior, a child, a student, and a child everywhere I go. No matter if I'm playing to a sold-out show at MSG or in the backyard of a home in the ghetto. Success is learning how to love myself and humanity in the deepest and most authentic way possible," he explained. He offered the following inspiring words for people during the pandemic: "If I could say anything for people that are struggling at this time it would learn to look inward and get comfortable with being alone and learning more about yourself. In the same light, go and look for ways to serve the less fortunate, your neighbor or friend that might need help." "Bond the community together with healthy action, and know any act done with great love, however small, is beautiful. Meditate, read, journal, express gratitude. There is always something to be grateful for and there is always something to learn and share. Lead with love and watch the beauty unfold around you, even in difficult circumstances," he added. For his fans, he remarked about "Glistening," "I've come so far since this song was penned that night, and in so many ways I remain the same. My hope is that these words hold some form of universal longing, that we all crave: that we see fully and be seen truly by our partners. That we maintain optimism in the face of adversity and challenge, for ourselves and one another. And that we perpetuate reverence for the ones that really see us, in all our faults and failures, and choose to love anyway. 