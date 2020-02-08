Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Texas country singer-songwriter Brandon Alan chatted with Digital Journal about his new self-penned single, "Love You The Same," which will be released on February 10 on all digital service providers. "The song has a contemporary, modern Texas country take on a love song," he said, prior to noting that Valentine's week is the ideal time to releasing this new single since it's a time for couples to reflect on their relationships and the ups and downs that come with them. He shared that it is a singles-driven world these days, which is why he is releasing his music one song at a time, and rightfully so. For his listeners and fans, he said, "I hope that they will understand what the song is about: not giving up on one another through the ups and downs. That's the main message that I am trying to convey." This past winter, Alan revealed that he released a modern country version of the Christmas classic "O Come All Ye Faithful," which was the second-most downloaded song by all Texas radio programmers. To learn more about Texas country singer-songwriter On his new single, "Love You The Same," he said, "I wrote this song back in 2016 after we had our baby, and my wife had postpartum depression, and that's how the song was written.""The song has a contemporary, modern Texas country take on a love song," he said, prior to noting that Valentine's week is the ideal time to releasing this new single since it's a time for couples to reflect on their relationships and the ups and downs that come with them. Alan has been recording new music and he has been playing live extremely. "I have been performing 170 to 200 dates a year right now," he said. "I will be in Dallas tomorrow night, and pretty much all over Texas and Oklahoma."He shared that it is a singles-driven world these days, which is why he is releasing his music one song at a time, and rightfully so.For his listeners and fans, he said, "I hope that they will understand what the song is about: not giving up on one another through the ups and downs. That's the main message that I am trying to convey."This past winter, Alan revealed that he released a modern country version of the Christmas classic "O Come All Ye Faithful," which was the second-most downloaded song by all Texas radio programmers.To learn more about Texas country singer-songwriter Brandon Alan and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Brandon Alan, Love You The Same, Singersongwriter, Single Brandon Alan Love You The Same Singersongwriter Single