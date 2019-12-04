Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music Vocalist Brando chatted with Digital Journal about his new track "Congratulations" with electronic music star Don Diablo. He also spoke about being an artist in the digital age. Brando was also a part of "Body" by "Loud Luxury." "I've known Loud Luxury for four years now, and it's always been fun working with them because we are all such good friends and don't have to worry about offending each other with our opinions about how a song sounds. 'Body' came about from an old song I had made prior to meeting them at a bar I was performing at a few years back. I sent them the song a couple of weeks after that and they took the a cappella and made 'Body' what it is today." On his plans for 2020, he said, "I plan on releasing a lot more music in 2020. Already have quite a few singles already lined up for release early next year. Beyond that, I'm looking to do more shows and eventually a tour in North America and Europe." Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I would say most of my inspiration for songwriting comes from my own life experiences. I'm quite a sarcastic person, so a lot of my songs tend to have lyrics that are a bit tongue in cheek. I enjoy writing in such a way that's a bit more grounded and realistic in terms of the vocabulary I use, and I think listeners really can engage with that." Brando listed Drake and Calvin Harris as his dream collaboration choices. "Drake without a doubt. He's probably the most common artist people say they want to collab with, but there is definitely a reason why. Then, the other would be Calvin Harris, because I love how he can switch production style so fluidly and still create incredible songs that leave an indelible mark," he explained. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "Being an artist in the digital age is interesting, as in some ways it's harder than it used to be and in others, it's easier. I'm not the type of person that enjoys sharing every waking moment of my life on social media, so maybe the digital age is a bit harder on me and other artists of my ilk than it is for others who love that aspect of being an artist in this era." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, he said, "Technology has changed so much in the music business, from social media to the very way we make music in the studio. I just had a session yesterday with one of my favorite producers Avedon and we were discussing how he's looking at upgrading to the new MacBook Pro and how Apple price gouges you because they know you need it in order to work, especially if you use Logic Pro. We're talking $7k for a laptop at the top end, which is insane but you have to rationalize it based on how your entire life's work is made using it. So I would say technology is really the cornerstone of music creation in this day and age." For his fans, he concluded about "Congratulations," "I hope you enjoy it and stay tuned, as there's more music to come." "Congratulations" by Don Diablo featuring Brando is available on "Working with Don was amazing because he was able to give so much input in regards to the direction of the lyrics and overall vibe of the song," he said. "His production on the record really brought it to a whole different level as well. We spent quite a lot of time in the studio really perfecting it, so I'm glad it turned out so well." 