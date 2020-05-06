Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Brando chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about collaborating with Matoma on "The Bender," and he opened up about the success of "Body" with Loud Luxury. When asked what he likes most about electronic music, he said, "I love the fact that it can accent so many different moments in life, whether working out, clubbing or just relaxing on a beach." He sang lead vocals on the multi-platinum-selling track "Body" Loud Luxury. "It has definitely been surreal, especially since it was the first dance song I had ever made. I had no idea it would become as big as it did, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities it has provided me," he said. Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I think it's really a mixture of life experiences and my love for the craft. Some songs come about from me experiencing something in my day to day life, while others are really just from amazing studio sessions with other incredibly talented songwriters and producers." He listed Drake and the 1975 as his dream collaboration choices. "To me, those two stand out because of their attention to the craft of songwriting and the level of creativity they bring to being an artist," he said. On his musical influences, he said, "Growing up, I was a huge fan of Usher and The Backstreet Boys, but I also went through a punk rock/pop phase where I listened to My Chemical Romance and Boys Like Girls nonstop." "I used to perform Usher's entire album catalog in my parent's living room when I was little. I would force them to watch," he said with a laugh. For his fans, he concluded about "The Bender," "It is one of my favorite records out right now, and I hope you like it." "Millenial Rhapsody" is available on digital service providers by Norwegian electronic star Matoma collaborated with Brando on "The Bender." "Working with Matoma is always amazing, he's easy to vibe with and we both have similar styles on how we like to go about making music. 'The Bender' came about in such a natural way in the studio once we started riffing on Earth, Wind & Fire's classic 'September'," he said.When asked what he likes most about electronic music, he said, "I love the fact that it can accent so many different moments in life, whether working out, clubbing or just relaxing on a beach."He sang lead vocals on the multi-platinum-selling track "Body" Loud Luxury. "It has definitely been surreal, especially since it was the first dance song I had ever made. I had no idea it would become as big as it did, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities it has provided me," he said.Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I think it's really a mixture of life experiences and my love for the craft. Some songs come about from me experiencing something in my day to day life, while others are really just from amazing studio sessions with other incredibly talented songwriters and producers."He listed Drake and the 1975 as his dream collaboration choices. "To me, those two stand out because of their attention to the craft of songwriting and the level of creativity they bring to being an artist," he said.On his musical influences, he said, "Growing up, I was a huge fan of Usher and The Backstreet Boys, but I also went through a punk rock/pop phase where I listened to My Chemical Romance and Boys Like Girls nonstop.""I used to perform Usher's entire album catalog in my parent's living room when I was little. I would force them to watch," he said with a laugh.For his fans, he concluded about "The Bender," "It is one of my favorite records out right now, and I hope you like it.""Millenial Rhapsody" is available on digital service providers by clicking here More about Brando, Matoma, the bender, Body Brando Matoma the bender Body