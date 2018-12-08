By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has a major reason to be proud. She earned six Grammy nominations for the upcoming ceremony. Her album, By The Way, I Forgive You, was released on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records, and it was produced by Grammy winner Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings. This musical effort recorded in the hallowed RCA Studio A in Nashville. It features 10 songs that were co-penned by Carlile and her long-time collaborators and band-mates, "The Twins" Tim and Phil Hanseroth. It garnered critical acclaim from music critics. Carlile went to social media to express her appreciation and gratitude. "Do some things have to be seen to be believed or believed to be seen?" she asked, in a To learn more about singer-songwriter With six nods, Carlile is the most-nominated female recording artist, as well as the third-most nominated artist at the forthcoming Grammy awards. She scored nods in such prestigious categories as "Record of The Year" ("The Joke"), "Album of the Year" (By The Way, I Forgive You) and "Song of the Year" ("The Joke"). She is also nominated for "Best Americana Album," "Best American Roots Song" and "Best American Roots Performance."Her album, By The Way, I Forgive You, was released on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records, and it was produced by Grammy winner Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings. This musical effort recorded in the hallowed RCA Studio A in Nashville. It features 10 songs that were co-penned by Carlile and her long-time collaborators and band-mates, "The Twins" Tim and Phil Hanseroth. It garnered critical acclaim from music critics.Carlile went to social media to express her appreciation and gratitude. "Do some things have to be seen to be believed or believed to be seen?" she asked, in a tweet . The songstress noted that she is honored and humbled to be the most nominated female at the upcoming Grammy ceremony. She went on to congratulate all of the incredible artists that have scored nominations.To learn more about singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and her music, check out her official website More about Brandi carlile, Grammy, Singersongwriter, the joke Brandi carlile Grammy Singersongwriter the joke