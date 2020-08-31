Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Three-time children's music Grammy nominee Brady Rymer chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the album "Songs Across the Pond." "That went so well he booked a tour of the UK for us in fall 2018. While touring, we started to write a few ideas together. When I returned stateside, we continued to send songs back and forth. I'd send a verse, David would send back a chorus and a new bridge. The songs were written organically this way, the songs were very spontaneous and very surprising. It was so cool to send off a small idea and have it come back as something bigger and more complete," he elaborated. "Once we felt like we were working on something larger, like an album, we started to consider which songs we should finish and make demos of and get ready to record. We chose the ones that spoke to us and that we loved, they seemed to work well with the concept of a transatlantic collaboration about friendship, traveling and making music together," he added. At the moment, Rymer listed "Traveling David" as his favorite song on the album. "We wrote this together while we were on tour, staying in Blackburn Lancashire (a well-known Beatles lyric in their song 'A Day in the Life'), and then we finished it at home. I wrote the verse lyrics for 'Traveling David' thinking about David and how much he’s on the go from place to place, playing and always singing and listening to music." "David wrote the chorus lyric about us on tour traveling to new places and seeing new things. It's a real 50/50 collaboration, I think that’s why I like it so much. I love all of the musical ideas that he added to this song, as well," he said. Regarding his plans for the future, he revealed, "To keep playing the record for anyone who will hear it. I think it's a great collection of songs and would love to keep sharing it. David and I will also be doing virtual live shows on Facebook. I will also continue playing online concerts for my home." On being an artist in the digital age, Rymer said, "Well, I was an artist in the analog age as well, so I guess I still kinda feel more old school than digital. Good or bad, I still use those tools and have those artistic concerns. Making a album, for instance, is always my first thought, as opposed to singles ,but I realize it might not be the smartest move these days, so I am making singles and EPs." "Also, it's nice to have social media but I remember fondly making postcards, Xeroxing them, stamping, writing out the addresses and making that physical connection with fans. This is what I did with my 'grown-up' band From Good Homes. I think it really helped us grow a strong fan-base that still follows us and continues to be part of our musical family today," he added. He also tours with children's music queen Laurie Berkner as a touring member of her band. "I love it and I love working with them all. I can’t say enough good things about Laurie, her team and the band, all the concern and care she and her team put into everything they do, and also her lovely, friendly fans. It’s a real joy to be part of it all," he said. "They put so much love and heart into each show, song, and video considering the the fans' experience and making it the best it can be. I appreciate that, and it inspires me. Seeing how connected Laurie is with her fans and how they are connected to her is also something to aspire to," he added. For young and aspiring artists, especially ones that want to do children's music, he remarked, "Have the strength to believe in what you do and follow your own path. Be yourself: develop your own voice and what makes you, you. Keep at it. I played some 'dream come true' shows with Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, and we asked him after the tour, how do you keep doing this after so many years. He simply said with a grin, 'You gotta have fun. I wouldn’t still be doing this if I wasn't having fun.' That might sound simple, but it's worked well for him and I'd like to think for myself as well." On his definition of the word success, he responded, "Doing what you love, doing it well (feeling good about it) and then making a connection with people with whatever you do. It completes the creative circle (it would be nice to make a few bucks at it, as well). But, it’s just to feel like you’ve made or done something true and rewarding." "Success is also hearing from a family that they love what you do and are playing your music on a road trip or at bedtime, that always feels wonderful and complete. Or at the end of a show where you felt like you played real good and you’ve made a real strong connection with the audience, sang and danced for a while, sharing something fun and pure together. That sure feels like success to me," he explained. Rymer concluded about Songs Across the Pond, "A friendship, a collection of cool songs, an adventure, traveling, and making music all started with a simple hello. Just an email that someone sent to someone else saying hi and 'Hey, I like what you do.' Don't be afraid to take those risks, make new friends, go to new places and experience new things. You never know where it might lead. I think that’s a good message for kids and grown-ups of all ages." Songs Across the Pond is available on To learn more about Brady Rymer, check out his For more information on David Gibb, visit his On the album Songs Across the Pond, he said, "David Gibb sent an email from the UK saying hello back in 2018, and after we got acquainted, we ended up singing on each other's albums.""That went so well he booked a tour of the UK for us in fall 2018. While touring, we started to write a few ideas together. When I returned stateside, we continued to send songs back and forth. I'd send a verse, David would send back a chorus and a new bridge. The songs were written organically this way, the songs were very spontaneous and very surprising. It was so cool to send off a small idea and have it come back as something bigger and more complete," he elaborated."Once we felt like we were working on something larger, like an album, we started to consider which songs we should finish and make demos of and get ready to record. We chose the ones that spoke to us and that we loved, they seemed to work well with the concept of a transatlantic collaboration about friendship, traveling and making music together," he added.At the moment, Rymer listed "Traveling David" as his favorite song on the album. "We wrote this together while we were on tour, staying in Blackburn Lancashire (a well-known Beatles lyric in their song 'A Day in the Life'), and then we finished it at home. I wrote the verse lyrics for 'Traveling David' thinking about David and how much he’s on the go from place to place, playing and always singing and listening to music.""David wrote the chorus lyric about us on tour traveling to new places and seeing new things. It's a real 50/50 collaboration, I think that’s why I like it so much. I love all of the musical ideas that he added to this song, as well," he said.Regarding his plans for the future, he revealed, "To keep playing the record for anyone who will hear it. I think it's a great collection of songs and would love to keep sharing it. David and I will also be doing virtual live shows on Facebook. I will also continue playing online concerts for my home."On being an artist in the digital age, Rymer said, "Well, I was an artist in the analog age as well, so I guess I still kinda feel more old school than digital. Good or bad, I still use those tools and have those artistic concerns. Making a album, for instance, is always my first thought, as opposed to singles ,but I realize it might not be the smartest move these days, so I am making singles and EPs.""Also, it's nice to have social media but I remember fondly making postcards, Xeroxing them, stamping, writing out the addresses and making that physical connection with fans. This is what I did with my 'grown-up' band From Good Homes. I think it really helped us grow a strong fan-base that still follows us and continues to be part of our musical family today," he added.He also tours with children's music queen Laurie Berkner as a touring member of her band. "I love it and I love working with them all. I can’t say enough good things about Laurie, her team and the band, all the concern and care she and her team put into everything they do, and also her lovely, friendly fans. It’s a real joy to be part of it all," he said."They put so much love and heart into each show, song, and video considering the the fans' experience and making it the best it can be. I appreciate that, and it inspires me. Seeing how connected Laurie is with her fans and how they are connected to her is also something to aspire to," he added.For young and aspiring artists, especially ones that want to do children's music, he remarked, "Have the strength to believe in what you do and follow your own path. Be yourself: develop your own voice and what makes you, you. Keep at it. I played some 'dream come true' shows with Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, and we asked him after the tour, how do you keep doing this after so many years. He simply said with a grin, 'You gotta have fun. I wouldn’t still be doing this if I wasn't having fun.' That might sound simple, but it's worked well for him and I'd like to think for myself as well."On his definition of the word success, he responded, "Doing what you love, doing it well (feeling good about it) and then making a connection with people with whatever you do. It completes the creative circle (it would be nice to make a few bucks at it, as well). But, it’s just to feel like you’ve made or done something true and rewarding.""Success is also hearing from a family that they love what you do and are playing your music on a road trip or at bedtime, that always feels wonderful and complete. Or at the end of a show where you felt like you played real good and you’ve made a real strong connection with the audience, sang and danced for a while, sharing something fun and pure together. That sure feels like success to me," he explained.Rymer concluded about Songs Across the Pond, "A friendship, a collection of cool songs, an adventure, traveling, and making music all started with a simple hello. Just an email that someone sent to someone else saying hi and 'Hey, I like what you do.' Don't be afraid to take those risks, make new friends, go to new places and experience new things. You never know where it might lead. I think that’s a good message for kids and grown-ups of all ages."Songs Across the Pond is available on Spotify and on Amazon Music To learn more about Brady Rymer, check out his official website , his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram For more information on David Gibb, visit his official homepage More about Brady Rymer, songs across the pond, Children's, Music, Album Brady Rymer songs across the pon... Children s Music Album