Bonnie Tyler to release new album 'The Best is Yet to Come'

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rock queen Bonnie Tyler will be releasing her brand new studio album "The Best is Yet To Come" on February 26, 2021, via earMUSIC. Digital Journal has the scoop. In addition, it presents her up-to-date sound, which still evokes a great deal of passion, energy, and fun. The CD will be available in a physical format, as well as digitally. It will consist of 12 tracks and it is available for pre-order on digital service providers. Throughout her illustrious music career, which has spanned five decades, she is known for such classic hits as "Total Eclipse of the Heart," "It's a Heartache," and "Holding Out For a Hero." She is regarded as the "First Lady of Pop-Rock," and rightfully so. To date, Tyler has sold in excess of 100 million units worldwide and she has been nominated for several Grammy Awards and Brit Awards. Regarding her new album, Tyler stated, "I have been anxious to sing for you all for the past 10 long and scary months. I realize some of you have suffered from the virus and loss of family and friends and my heart aches for you. Music can lighten our load and is always my personal retreat." "I hope these new songs will lift your spirits," Tyler said, prior to adding that she is very happy and proud of this new album. "It simply rocks and brings a smile to my face every time I put it on. The moment we can get back on stage and see your smiling faces will be extra special. I promise the best is yet to come," she remarked. This album will be distributed by BFD (Bob Frank Distribution)/The Orchard in North America. It will consist of the epic, iconic power pop-rock sound that he has been known for decades. She worked on this musical effort with longtime collaborator David Mackay.