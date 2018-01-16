Bon Jovi to embark on 'This House Is Not For Sale' 2018 tour

New York
New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi will be out on the road touring as part of their "This House Is Not For Sale" 2018 tour, which will include stops at Madison Square Garden.
In December, it was announced that Bon Jovi will be inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in April of 2018, in a ceremony that will be held in Cleveland, Ohio. They will be joined by The Moody Blues, The Cars, Dire Straits, as well as the late Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe (as an "Early Influence"). At this year's online fan voting, Bon Jovi earned the most votes, where they accumulated well over 1.1 million votes.
Bon Jovi will be bring their 2018 tour to Madison Square Garden on May 9 and 10, 2018. Their show last year at the "World's Most Famous Arena" garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal.
Throughout their decorated career in the rock music industry, Bon Jovi has sold over 120 million albums worldwide; moreover, they have performed over 2,600 concerts all over the world, where the rock band has played for millions of fans.
For more information on the two upcoming Bon Jovi concerts in New York, check out the official Madison Square Garden website.